Steve Courtney



Born: May 8, 1960



Died: July 27, 2019



On Thursday July 27, Steve Courtney, our brother and friend to many, passed away at the age of 59. Steve was born on May 8, 1960 in DeKalb IL to Richard and Toinette Courtney. Steve graduated from DeKalb high school in 1979 and shortly found his way to Chicago. Steve was the biggest Cub fan, after the World Series win he built a copy of the World Series trophy, he was a avid gardener, often combining his love for the cubs and gardening to create beautiful gardens. Steve worked in the Chicago bar and nightclub scene, always ready with a quick witted joke or Cubs score or trade information, he was well read and always had interesting information on any subject that was brought upon conversation. We will all miss our lively banter with him.



Steve is preceded in death by his father, Richard, and his mother Toinette sister Charleen and his brother in law John Govig.



He is survived by his twin sister Stephanie, brother Richard Courtney, sisters Val and Tim Pieroni, Nancy and Jim Schmidt, Mary and Dave Todnem and several nieces and nephews.



A service for Steve will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at Fellowship of Faith church, 6120 Mason Hill Road, McHenry Illinois at 1:00 in the afternoon. Cubs attire is welcome and encouraged.Steve was active in several charities ,in lieu of flowers any donations for these is appreciated. Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 12, 2019