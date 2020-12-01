Steven Dominic Griglione
Born: September 9, 1950; in Morris, IL
Died: November 27, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Steven Dominic Griglione, 70, of Sycamore died suddenly on Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home.
He was born September 9, 1950 in Morris, IL. He was the son of Raymond and Elaine (Pfeifer) Griglione. He received both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from Northern Illinois University. Steve opened Mr. G's Music Studio in 1977 and served the community for 43 years of outstanding music education. Besides enjoying time with family, what made him most happy was spreading the joy of music through live performances and teaching his students at his studio.
His survivors include his son, Bradley (Kelly), and two grandsons, Logan and Jackson. Other survivors include a sister, Deb (Bill) Lynch, a brother, Gary (Penny) Griglione, and a sister, Dana (John) Alterie. Steve was an uncle to Stephanie, Sarah, Jake, Abby, Nicole, Tony, Christi and Jon. He was a great-uncle to Henry, Charlie, Lulu, Sophie, Stella, Julianna, Jack, Maddie, Josie, Mox, Tyber, Tilly, Macy, Charlotte, Nolan, Cal, Isla, Theo, Grayson, Dominic, and Mae.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Griglione (11/11/1981) and his mother, Elaine (Pfeifer) Griglione (3/17/2010).
His graveside service will be on Saturday, December 5th at 1:45 pm at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Sycamore, with Father Beekman officiating. Everyone is welcome to safely pay their respects following COVID guidelines (facial coverings and social distancing).
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sycamore Music Boosters in Steve's name in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
