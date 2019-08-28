|
|
Steven H. Loptien
Born: November 18, 1958; in Sycamore, IL
Died: August 26, 2019; in Sycamore, IL
Steven H. Loptien, 60, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Monday, August 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born November 18, 1958, in Sycamore, Illinois, the son of Harold E. and Launita J. (Holder) Loptien.
Steve graduated Sycamore High School Class of 1976. He was a meat cutter at several area grocery stores. Steve was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sycamore where he sung in the choir. He loved music and played the guitar.
He is survived by his son, Brennan (Sarah) Loptien of Genoa; his granddaughter, Stella; two brothers, Michael Loptien, Roger (Michelle) Loptien both of Sycamore; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Graveside Service with burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Steven H. Loptien Memorial Fund, addressed to the Loptien Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019