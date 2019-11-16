|
|
Steven harold loptien
Born: November 18, 1958
Died: August 26, 2019
Steven Harold Loptien was born on November 18th, 1958 and passed away on August 26th, 2019. We will say our final goodbyes to him on November 18th, 2019. There will be graveside burial service at Elmwood Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. The service will be officiated by Reverend Paul Mumme of St. John's Lutheran Church of Sycamore. There will be a celebration of life at 5:00 p.m. at Pizza Villa, 824 West Lincoln Hwy in DeKalb.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019