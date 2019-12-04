|
|
Steven J.Tuecke
Born: March 23, 1967; in Lincoln, NE
Died: November 2, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Steven J. Tuecke, 52, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Steve was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, March 23, 1967. He grew up in Albany, New York and later in Dekalb, Illinois. He graduated from St. Olaf College with a B.A. in Mathematics and a concentration in Computer Science.
Steve dedicated his 30-year career to creating software to support scientific research, first at Argonne National Laboratory, and for the last decade, at the University of Chicago, where he was director of Globus.
Steve cherished his time with family, loved hanging out with friends, and had a passion for hiking and snowboarding.
He is preceded in death by his father John E. Tuecke.
Steve is survived by his wife, Karla Horsch, their three children, Max, Eva, and Alex, his mother Patricia, brother Jeffrey (Rebecca), and niece Addison, as well as many friends and colleagues.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, at Altgeld Hall, NIU Campus, DeKalb. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019