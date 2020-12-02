Steven Sulaver
Born: November 17, 1955; in DeKalb, IL
Died: November 29, 2020; in Cortland, IL
Steven Sulaver, 65, of Cortland, Illinois, passed away surrounded by family Sunday, November 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born November 17, 1955 in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Milan and Corinne (Ritter) Sulaver. Steven married Patricia J. Zuzich on November 6, 1982, in DeKalb, Illinois.
Steven was a Union Carpenter, he built homes in the DeKalb area and western suburbs. He was a truck driver for Hub Tures & Sons Nursery in Kingston and most recently employed by Swedberg Electric in Sycamore. Steve loved the outdoors and fishing. His great joy was to go to the Upper Peninsula in Michigan with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Kristin (Brian) Sulaver-Diedrich, Melinda Sulaver; son, Steven (Greg) Sulaver ll; grandchildren, Addyson, Izaak, Aubrey, Nathan and Landen; brothers, Michael (Rosemary) Sulaver, Randy (Judy) Sulaver; sister, Debra Stevens (Rick); several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Corinne Sulaver.
A private family Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Jeremiah Loch officiating. Interment of cremated remains will be at a later date at Fairview Park Cemetery, in DeKalb.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ten people will be allowed in the building at one time, masks and social distancing will be required at both Visitation and Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Steven D. Sulaver Memorial Fund, through Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. Donations will be made to Arbor Day Foundation, as well as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in honor of Steve.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.