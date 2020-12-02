1/1
Steven Sulaver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Sulaver

Born: November 17, 1955; in DeKalb, IL

Died: November 29, 2020; in Cortland, IL

Steven Sulaver, 65, of Cortland, Illinois, passed away surrounded by family Sunday, November 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 17, 1955 in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Milan and Corinne (Ritter) Sulaver. Steven married Patricia J. Zuzich on November 6, 1982, in DeKalb, Illinois.

Steven was a Union Carpenter, he built homes in the DeKalb area and western suburbs. He was a truck driver for Hub Tures & Sons Nursery in Kingston and most recently employed by Swedberg Electric in Sycamore. Steve loved the outdoors and fishing. His great joy was to go to the Upper Peninsula in Michigan with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters, Kristin (Brian) Sulaver-Diedrich, Melinda Sulaver; son, Steven (Greg) Sulaver ll; grandchildren, Addyson, Izaak, Aubrey, Nathan and Landen; brothers, Michael (Rosemary) Sulaver, Randy (Judy) Sulaver; sister, Debra Stevens (Rick); several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Corinne Sulaver.

A private family Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Jeremiah Loch officiating. Interment of cremated remains will be at a later date at Fairview Park Cemetery, in DeKalb.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ten people will be allowed in the building at one time, masks and social distancing will be required at both Visitation and Memorial Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Steven D. Sulaver Memorial Fund, through Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. Donations will be made to Arbor Day Foundation, as well as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in honor of Steve.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved