Steven Winckler
Born: February, 20, 1967; in Aurora, IL
Died: August 22, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Steven Winckler, age 53, of Waterman, IL passed away unexpectedly at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born on February, 20, 1967 in Aurora, IL the son of Robert and Sandra (Fogo) Winckler of Hinckley, IL.
Steven was united in marriage on August 25, 2007 to the former Lisa Byrd Fredrickson and they spent the next 13 happy years together. He graduated from Hinckley-Big Rock High School and DeVry University where he learned his trade in Electronics. Steven started Communications 2000 INC. where he served as President and Chief Executive for over 20 years until this year. Steven is well known for his work with first responders, including police, fire and rescue. He also worked with schools and highway departments, etc. His wife Lisa Winckler retired as a lieutenant for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department after more than 30 years.
He is survived by his parents Robert and Sandra Winckler; his wife, Lisa Winckler; his sister, Sara Winckler Wong of Chicago; three children, James (Donna Gould) Fredrickson, Jenni Fredrickson, and Katelyn (Scott Wiltermood) Fredrickson; three grandchildren, Jaylene Gould, Hope Fredrickson, Liam Wiltermood; one niece, Charlotte Wong; one nephew, Caleb Wong and many friends.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Nash-Nelson Funeral Home, 1001 E. Garfield St., Waterman, IL. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Maple Park, IL.
Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Nash-Nelson Funeral Home in Waterman, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or (815) 264-3362.