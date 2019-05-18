Home

Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Genoa Church
340 S. Stott
Genoa, IL
View Map
Sue Kay Campbell


Sue Kay Campbell Obituary
Susan Kay Campbell

Born: July 24, 1952; in DeKalb, IL

Died: May 15, 2019; in Kingston, IL

Susan Kay Campbell, 66, of Kingston died peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her home.

She was born July 24, 1952 in DeKalb to Russell and Lila (Echternach) Keegan. She married Wayne Campbell on October 29, 1991 in Milwaukee, WI.

Susan was employed at AG Communications in Genoa for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Catherine of Genoa Church and the American Legion Auxiliary in Genoa. She and her husband enjoyed camping, traveling in their motor home and most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne; one daughter, Monica Yaun (Roshan Navagamuwa); one son, Joe Yaun; her step children, Anne Campbell, Jay (Natalie) Campbell, Kara (Dennis) Jackson, Jill (Richard) Lavender, Krista (Ryan) Satterly, Matt Campbell (fiance, Ashley) and Jamie Campbell; 16 grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and two brothers, Steve and Gary Keegan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Julie Yaun; one sister, Linda Packard; and two sisters-in-law, Mary and Barb.

Her visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00-4:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa.

Her funeral mass will be on Monday, May 20th at 11:00 AM at the St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 340 S. Stott, Genoa, IL. with Fr. Francis Wawryszuk officiating. Burial will be at the St. Catherine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the () or Stand Up To Cancer (standuptocancer.org) in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL. 60135.

For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralahomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 18, 2019
