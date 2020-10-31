Susan Adducci
Born: September 20, 1943; in Crystal Lake, IL
Died: October 24, 2020; in Safety Harbor, FL
Susan Adducci, born Susan Gail Tatman, age 77, formerly of DeKalb, Il died peacefully in her sleep on Oct 24, 2020 at Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor, Fl. She was born on Sept 20, 1943 in Crystal Lake, Il.
She attended Northern Illinois University where she studied Business and Management and later worked at the University in Academic Computing for 31 years, serving as a programing assistant for academic faculty. She traveled throughout the world with her husband, eventually retiring to the quaint community of Safety Harbor in 2006. Sue had a wry, but great sense of humor; an inquisitive mind; an infectious laugh; and a laser-like focus on detail when addressing her professional responsibilities. She loved fishing at her remote mountain cabin in Manitoba, and enjoyed designing and fabricating delicate needlepoint. Memorable to many was her special passion and talent for preparing and continuing the family holiday legacy of traditional Italian meals for her family and friends.
Sue was married to Alexander Adducci in 1964. They raised two children together, and she cherished her role as a mother and wife. She and Al celebrated their love and commitment on their 56th wedding anniversary.
Susan is survived by her siblings Jeanne, Mark and Kelley; husband, Alexander; daughter, Elizabeth Suzanne and her partner Dan; son, James Ward and his wife Elizabeth; and t grandsons, Henry Alexander Anderson and Owen Anderson.
A private service was held at her special, quiet spot on water's edge in Philippe Park, with her cremated remains to be dispersed at several locations that captivated her in life.
Sue was a brave survivor of cancer; donations can be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society
.