Susan J. Cumpata
Born: August 12, 1950
Died: October 11, 2020
Susan J. Cumpata, 70, of Elgin passed away October 11 after a long bout with Alzheimer's. She was born August 12, 1950 in Sycamore, the daughter of Floyd and Madelyn (Faber) Sibley.
Susan was an incredibly dedicated mother, raising her three children while pursuing her career and higher education, eventually achieving a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management from Elmhurst College, followed by a long career in Human Resources, well suited to a "people person" such as her. She enjoyed traveling, reading, music, and gardening; but above all, being a Mother and Grandmother brought her the most joy, a joy which she shared freely with everyone she met. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Cumpata, daughters Angi (Mike) Brown and Amy Cumpata (Julian Hernandez), her son, Matt (Karen) Cumpata and grandchildren Jaden, Jenna, Cash, Alyssa, Carter, and Audryana, as well as brothers, Roger (Connie) Sibley and Danny (Carol) Sibley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Madelyn Sibley and her brother, Mark Sibley.
The family expects to have a Life Celebration at some later time. As always, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
are appreciated.
For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com