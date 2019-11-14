|
|
Susan Lorraine Anderson
Born: January 31, 1941; in Rockford, IL
Died: November 5th, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Susan Lorraine Anderson 78, of Sycamore, Illinois passed away peacefully November 5th, 2019 at Kishwaukee Hospital from Congestive heart failure.
She was born January 31, 1941 in Rockford, Illinois the daughter of Ralph and Lorraine Anderson. Susan married Craig Fischer on August 25, 1962 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rockford.
Susan began her married life in Ames, Iowa. She also called Pinole (Berkeley), California, Sycamore, Illinois and Ellisville, Mississippi home. Being married to Craig brought many adventures to her life, including the auction purchase of Old South School on Charles Street in Sycamore in 1972 and then the conversion of it into a home. This became a multi-year project while living in construction chaos and raising a family all at the same time. Another great experience was moving the family to Ellisville, Mississippi in 1981, purchasing 27 acres in the country and creating a lifetime of memories with some amazing Southern characters that embraced the "Damn Yankees" moving to town.
Susan had a soft-spoken gentle nature but make no mistake about it she was known to be a tough, stubborn and proud Swedish woman. Her interests were varied and included reading novels, painting, playing tennis competitively, gardening and watching Chicago Cubs games. Her legacy will continue each and every time a spirited game of canasta is played by her children and grandchildren; which has now become a rite of passage into adulthood within her family. Starting with the grandchildren, participation could only be had after you completed reading the entire rule book in Hoyle. Only then, were you allowed a seat at the table.
Susan always had a Scottish Terrier by her side and an affinity for giraffes. Her favorite music included the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Willie Nelson, Neil Diamond and holiday Andy Williams. Her children have many fond memories of summer vacations spent camping in Arkansas and Texas. Texas camping included parking the camper directly on the beach on the Gulf of Mexico. A fond memory for her children after they were grown was Susan annually renting a beach house large enough for her entire clan in Fort Morgan, Alabama where her children, grandchildren and extended family could gather for a week of beach fun, sun and evenings filled with canasta.
After aspirations of being a flight attendant were not embraced by her father, Susan went on to become an RN, getting her degree at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford in 1962. Her passion was the daily care of her assigned patients and she spent her entire career as a caring and dedicated nurse.
She is survived by three children, Tim (Sandy Clapsaddle) Fischer of Tega Cay, South Carolina; their five children Ben, Stephen, Sam, Elisabeth and Rebecca. Andrea Fischer of Sycamore, Illinois; and her children Cruiz and Trace. Tanya (ET Elsner) Fischer of Sycamore; and their children, Kate and Maggie, in addition to her 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving sister, Phyllis (Charles) LaGrande and their child Peter (Heather) LaGrande of Lima, Ohio, and niece Mishelle Thomas and nephew Brad (Sherry) Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Joanne Thomas.
Andrea and Tim would like to extend a special thank you to Tanya who lovingly cared for our mom for the past 10 years of her life while she was in Sycamore.
Susan is to be cremated and laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore in a yet-to-be scheduled family memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on her behalf to New Frontiers Health Force, a medical mission organization that Andrea is proud to be a part of. NFHF has a direct impact in providing medical care, education and meals in less developed countries. Donations may be mailed to PO Box 1566 Largo, FL 33771 or made online at www:newfrontiershf.com. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019