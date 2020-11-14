1/
Ted Bray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ted Bray

Born: September 28, 1938; in Clairfield, TN

Died: October 27, 2020; in Middlesboro, KY

Ted Bray, 82, of Middlesboro, KY, formerly of DeKalb, IL, died Oct. 27, 2020, at home, due to Alzheimer's.

Born Sept. 28, 1938, in Clairfield, (Claiborne County), TN, to James S. and Lissie (Dunaway) Bray.

He was employed by, and retired from, Driv-Lok Inc. in Sycamore, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Lola Jewell Bray. His Daughters, Sheila (Mark) Thomson, of Madison, AL. Sharon (Michael Bence) Bray, of Redington Beach, FL. Step-daughter, Kathy Maxwell, of Middlesboro, KY. Grandchildren, Michelle (Nigel) Lue, Marie (Christopher) McGrath, Michael (Amber) McSwain Jr., Matthew (Miranda) McSwain, Marcus McSwain, Corey and Alex Bray-Bence. 14 Great-grandchildren. His brother, Earl Bray, and sisters Jean (Chris) Talbert, and Pearl Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Goldie L. Bray, his parents, and several brothers and sisters.

A memorial service to be held in DeKalb, will be announced at a later date. Any correspondence may be sent to Sheila Thomson 903 Seina Vista Dr. Madison, AL 35758.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved