Ted Bray



Born: September 28, 1938; in Clairfield, TN



Died: October 27, 2020; in Middlesboro, KY



Ted Bray, 82, of Middlesboro, KY, formerly of DeKalb, IL, died Oct. 27, 2020, at home, due to Alzheimer's.



Born Sept. 28, 1938, in Clairfield, (Claiborne County), TN, to James S. and Lissie (Dunaway) Bray.



He was employed by, and retired from, Driv-Lok Inc. in Sycamore, IL.



He is survived by his wife, Lola Jewell Bray. His Daughters, Sheila (Mark) Thomson, of Madison, AL. Sharon (Michael Bence) Bray, of Redington Beach, FL. Step-daughter, Kathy Maxwell, of Middlesboro, KY. Grandchildren, Michelle (Nigel) Lue, Marie (Christopher) McGrath, Michael (Amber) McSwain Jr., Matthew (Miranda) McSwain, Marcus McSwain, Corey and Alex Bray-Bence. 14 Great-grandchildren. His brother, Earl Bray, and sisters Jean (Chris) Talbert, and Pearl Taylor.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Goldie L. Bray, his parents, and several brothers and sisters.



A memorial service to be held in DeKalb, will be announced at a later date. Any correspondence may be sent to Sheila Thomson 903 Seina Vista Dr. Madison, AL 35758.





