Teddy C. Willard
1945 - 2020
Teddy C. Willard

Born: April 16, 1945

Died: April 19, 2020

Teddy C. Willard, 75, of DeKalb passed away on April 19, 2020.

He was born on April 16, 1945 in Anniston, MO. He was the son of Warner and Vera (McIlroy) Willard.

Teddy was employed at Wurlitzer and later at Caterpillar in Aurora for 36 years, retiring in 2009. He was a member of UAW 145.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; son, Jeff Willard; step daughter, Beth LeMarr; grandsons, Mike, Zach and Noah Willard; sister, Billie Mays; brother, Fred Willard and two nieces.

A funeral service was held on May 1st, 2020.

Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory of Sycamore.

To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.
