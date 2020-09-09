1/1
Teresa Louise Campbell
1948 - 2020
Teresa Louise Campbell

Born: September 25, 1948

Died: September 5, 2020

Teresa Louise Campbell (Baker), 71, made heaven a little sweeter on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at Kishwaukee Hospital. She was born on September 25, 1948 in Rockford, IL to Emerson and Alma (Hartje) Baker.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother dedicating her most precious resources to her greatest calling. Teresa made it her ultimate priority to be present in the lives of her grandchildren attending extra-curricular activities.

Following her selfless years as a stay home mother of five, she loved many more children in her home day care. Teresa was then employed with Genoa-Kingston School District as a special education aide. But, the community distinctly remembers her best by her infectious laugh throughout her several years as a cashier at Genoa Mobil.

She is survived by her loving sister Suzanne Wickam of Leaf River, IL, five children Anne Campbell of Winter Park, FL, Jay (Natalie) Campbell of Genoa, IL, Kara (Dennis) Jackson of Kingston, IL, Jill (Richard) Lavender of Genoa, IL, Krista (Ryan) Satterly of Salem, MA, and a nephew Michael (Molly) Wickam of Plymouth, MN. Best known as Grandma Bumpy to her fourteen grandchildren Shelby (Michael) Schmitt, Keaton, Alec and Leah Jones all of Winter Park, FL, Katie Campbell of Nashville, TN, Chase Nichols of Kokomo, Indiana, Bryce Campbell of Genoa, Nathan and Logan Jackson of Kingston, IL, Maddox, Madelyn and Makayla Lavender of Genoa, IL, Harrison and Camille Satterly of Salem, MA and two great-grandchildren Maisie Schmitt and Bruin Jones.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents Emerson and Alma Baker of Leaf River, IL and her brother-in-law Corporal Jerry Wickam also of Leaf River.

Visitation will be held at Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St., DeKalb, IL on Friday, September 11 from 5 - 7 pm with a graveside service at 11am on Saturday, September 12 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, IL. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required at both the visitation and burial. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 758-3841.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
Memories & Condolences
September 8, 2020
I worked with Teresa at Mobil. Some great memories as the Mobilettes. There is a hole in my heart that will never be replaced by her passing. She lived for her family. I hope the memories will bring comfort to get family in this sad times.
Lynette Dunn (Morris)
Coworker
September 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Missy (Wickam) Robertson
Friend
September 8, 2020
Great gal and had a laugh that would leave you smiling for quite a while ,Fly high Teresa R.I.P.
Andy brewer
Friend
September 8, 2020
I worked with Teresa at Mobile for a short time and continued checking in from time to time thereafter. She was such a wonderful spirit with a great laugh that could make anyone smile. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. May God bless her and keep her. Peace be with you all.
Shelly Bicknese Edwards
Coworker
September 8, 2020
Teresa was always a delight and joy to be around....we had so many fun times in grade school through high school......my sincere condolences to Teresa’s family...
Sandy Kuntzelman Lindstrom
Friend
September 8, 2020
It’s hard to have a favorite cousin in the Hartje clan. Theresa was definitely one of the best of us! We will all miss her smile and laugh. Love to all in her immediate family.
Denise Cheek
Family
