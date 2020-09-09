Teresa Louise CampbellBorn: September 25, 1948Died: September 5, 2020Teresa Louise Campbell (Baker), 71, made heaven a little sweeter on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at Kishwaukee Hospital. She was born on September 25, 1948 in Rockford, IL to Emerson and Alma (Hartje) Baker.She was a devoted mother and grandmother dedicating her most precious resources to her greatest calling. Teresa made it her ultimate priority to be present in the lives of her grandchildren attending extra-curricular activities.Following her selfless years as a stay home mother of five, she loved many more children in her home day care. Teresa was then employed with Genoa-Kingston School District as a special education aide. But, the community distinctly remembers her best by her infectious laugh throughout her several years as a cashier at Genoa Mobil.She is survived by her loving sister Suzanne Wickam of Leaf River, IL, five children Anne Campbell of Winter Park, FL, Jay (Natalie) Campbell of Genoa, IL, Kara (Dennis) Jackson of Kingston, IL, Jill (Richard) Lavender of Genoa, IL, Krista (Ryan) Satterly of Salem, MA, and a nephew Michael (Molly) Wickam of Plymouth, MN. Best known as Grandma Bumpy to her fourteen grandchildren Shelby (Michael) Schmitt, Keaton, Alec and Leah Jones all of Winter Park, FL, Katie Campbell of Nashville, TN, Chase Nichols of Kokomo, Indiana, Bryce Campbell of Genoa, Nathan and Logan Jackson of Kingston, IL, Maddox, Madelyn and Makayla Lavender of Genoa, IL, Harrison and Camille Satterly of Salem, MA and two great-grandchildren Maisie Schmitt and Bruin Jones.Teresa was preceded in death by her parents Emerson and Alma Baker of Leaf River, IL and her brother-in-law Corporal Jerry Wickam also of Leaf River.Visitation will be held at Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St., DeKalb, IL on Friday, September 11 from 5 - 7 pm with a graveside service at 11am on Saturday, September 12 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, IL. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required at both the visitation and burial. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 758-3841.