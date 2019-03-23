Terry A. Hinkle



Born: October 9, 1952; in DeKalb, IL



Died: March 20, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Terry A. Hinkle, 66, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.



He was born October 9, 1952, in DeKalb, the son of Albert L. and Virginia J. (Bell) Hinkle.



Terry graduated Kaneland High School Class of 1970 He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 330 and was employed by Stahl-Curran Construction for over 25 years. Terry owned several classic cars; enjoyed music and played the guitar. He also enjoyed his craft of making jewelry.



He is survived by his two daughters, Shawna Gordon of Sycamore, Stephanie (Jermel) Ollie of DeKalb; his son, Kyle (Christina Cassidy) Hinkle of DeKalb; seven grandchildren, Austin, Mercedes, Alexis, Xavier, Lord, Othello, Gianna; brother, Rodger (Darlene) Hinkle of Arizona; two sisters, Julie (Phil) Ross of Iowa, Robbie Casten of Illinois; several nieces and nephews



He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Pam Simmons; and nephew, Troy Hinkle.



The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Terry A. Hinkle Memorial Fund, addressed to the Hinkle Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, Ltd., P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019