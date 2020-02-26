|
Terry Lee Dodson
Born: April 22, 1949; in Rochelle, IL
Died: February 9, 2020; in Castle Rock, CO
Terry Lee Dodson, 70 of Sedalia, CO passed away February 9, 2020 in Castle Rock, CO after a short illness.
Born April 22, 1949 in Rochelle, IL, the son of Oral (shorty) and Jean Dodson.
Survived by wife, Lou of Sedalia, CO, son Shawn Dodson, daughter Dana Madsen, both of sycamore, IL. Grandchildren; Jake and Emma Dodson, and Jessie Madsen all of Sycamore, IL. Brother Dave (Marsha) Dodson of DeKalb, IL. , sisters Swany Burton and Tammy Schnorr both of Sycamore, IL, many nieces and nephews. Great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother in laws Donnie Burton, and Denny Schnorr, and his first wife Lynn.
No services were held. His wishes were to be cremated and his ashes were spread on the mountain where he lived.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020