Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
For more information about
Terry Linnemann
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Linnemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Linnemann

Send Flowers
Terry Linnemann Obituary
Terry Linnemann

Terry "Skinny" Linnemann son of Edward and Margaret left this earth on Wednesday evening July 10, 2019 with his beautiful wife, Kathy "Kat" Carrier by his side.

Visitation to be held Saturday, July 13th from 11 am - 3 pm at Butala Funeral Home, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery at 901 S. Cross in Sycamore. Motorcycle procession from Butala to Elmwood. Friends come out on two wheels or four to cruise one last time with Terry.

Celebration of Life Luncheon at 12 pm July 14th at Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington, Genoa, IL 60135.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.