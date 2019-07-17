|
Terry Linnemann
Terry "Skinny" Linnemann son of Edward and Margaret left this earth on Wednesday evening July 10, 2019 with his beautiful wife, Kathy "Kat" Carrier by his side.
Visitation to be held Saturday, July 13th from 11 am - 3 pm at Butala Funeral Home, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery at 901 S. Cross in Sycamore. Motorcycle procession from Butala to Elmwood. Friends come out on two wheels or four to cruise one last time with Terry.
Celebration of Life Luncheon at 12 pm July 14th at Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington, Genoa, IL 60135.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 17, 2019