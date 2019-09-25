|
Terry M. Swenhaugen
Born: October 14, 1962; in Windom, MN
Died: August 27, 2019; in Elk Grove Village, IL
Terry M. Swenhaugen, 56, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 surrounded by family at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. He was born October 14, 1962 in Windom, MN, the son of Manley and Alice (Morphew) Swenhaugen.
Terry was a truck driver for 12 years, and 19 years at Schiffmayer Plastics. He enjoyed being outdoors, DIY projects, and sports. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan.
He is survived by his children, Kayla (Cameron) Richey of Genoa, Kelly Groh of Genoa; his grandchildren, Mason, Kaleb, Owen, Dean, Jameson, and Easton; his brother, Bill (Eleanor) Larson of Carpentersville; his sisters, Betty (Rod) Snyder of Westbrook, MN, Doris (Bob) Sopher of Villa Park; many nieces and nephews; he is also survived by the mother of his children, Cam Fradkin of Marengo.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Bob and Tim.
A private family gathering to celebrate Terry's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019