Terry "Skinny" Linnemann son of Edward and Margaret left this earth on Wednesday evening with his beautiful wife, Kathy "Kat" Carrier by his side.

He is survived by his sister, Cindy (Richard) Himes. Nephews Justin and Jean Himes, niece Meagen (Austin) Fleck, daughter Courtney (Ryan) Danialle, grandsons Logan and Jackson, daughter Ashley (Andrew) Svenkerud, daughter Melissa (Chris) West, grandsons Cody and Dale, daughter Megan (Ben) Carrier, grandsons Lucas, Michael, Zakk and Lombardi, son Nick (Wendy) Carrier, son Tommy (Vanessa) and granddaughters Maeve and Hazel. Also, all his loving and amazing friends.

Terry loved his family and friends dearly and had many passions in life. He lived for days cruising on his Harley, riding down the road with his face in the sun and his knees in the breeze. He was an amazing audio engineer with such a craving for music. Mixing and fine tuning of all types of music. He was a storyteller of all tales tall and small. His stories never grew old no matter how many times they were told. He had a smile that would light up the room and his laughter will fill our hearts forever.

Visitation to be held Saturday, July 13th from 11 am - 3 pm at Butala Funeral Home, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery at 901 S. Cross in Sycamore. Motorcycle procession from Butala to Elmwood.

Friends come out on two wheels or four to cruise one last time with Terry.

Celebration of Life Luncheon at 12 pm at Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington, Genoa, IL 60135. Published in Daily Chronicle on July 12, 2019