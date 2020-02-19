|
|
Theodore Plant Jr.
Born: June 19, 1925 in Aurora, IL
Died: February 13, 2020; in Cortland, IL
Theodore Plant Jr., 94 of Cortland, IL passed away Thursday February 13, 2020 at his home. He was born June 19, 1925 in Aurora, IL the son of the late Theodore and Gladys (Norris) Plant Sr.
Ted served his country with the U.S. Navy during WWII in the South Pacific with the fighting Sea Bees, returning after the war, Ted became a tradesman, working for a Local Union. After marrying Beverly Miller, they both founded the Kishwaukee Valley Art League of DeKalb over 50 years ago.
Ted is survived by his daughter, Diane Letherman; his son Duane (Lois) Plant; his six grandchildren, Greg (Melonie) Plant, Derek (Robyn) Plant, Darin Plant, Erik (Jennifer) Letherman, Leif (Renee) Letherman and April Letherman; his five great grandchildren; his brother, Dale Plant; his sister, Phyllis Tyma; his many other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Beverly Plant in 2011.
Funeral services will be held Friday 10:30a.m. February 21, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Visitation will be held Thursday 4-7 p.m. February 20, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park.
For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website atwww.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Daily-Chronicle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020