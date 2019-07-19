Theresa H. Seilheimer



Born: March 30, 1940; in Wilmington, DE



Died: July 16, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Theresa H. Seilheimer of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the age of 79.



Theresa was born on March 30, 1940 in Wilmington, Delaware, to Benjamin and Valery (Curran) Harris. Theresa is survived by her devoted husband, Theo "Ted" Seilheimer. The couple met in 1980 and were married August 28, 1986.



Theresa is also survived by two siblings from Delaware; her two children, Anthony Buffone of DeKalb and Florence Buffone of New Castle, Delaware; two step-children, Darlene Seilheimer (Lesly Wicks) of Polo and Connie Pinkney (Leith) of DeKalb; as well as three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Theresa worked for many years at the Alloyd Packaging Company in DeKalb. She enjoyed spending time at home with her husband Ted, playing the lottery, reading, watching news, surfing the internet, and a good joke. She was also an animal lover, taking in many stray cats throughout the years. Theresa will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



A private celebration of Theresa's life will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Theresa H. Seilheimer Memorial Fund, addressed to the Seilheimer family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 19, 2019