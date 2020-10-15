Therese Dvorak
Born: August 12, 1951; in DeKalb, IL
Died: October 12, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Therese "Terry" Dvorak, 69, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, October 12, 2020, at her Home.
She was born August 12, 1951, in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Samuel Louis and Magdalene Therese (Pavelic) Dvorak.
Therese was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1969. She graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor's degree in Education and received a Nursing Degree from Kishwaukee Community College in 1998. She was employed by Northern Illinois University and worked in Corporate Relations for many years. Therese later worked at Oakcrest Retirement Center until she retired in 2016, in 2002 she received Nurse Of The Year award at Oakcrest. She was a member of Christ the Teacher Parish at the Newman Center.
She is survived by two sisters, Mary (Gavin) Wilson & Marilynne Voris; her brother, Samuel (Linda) Dvorak; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Steve Voris.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Christ the Teacher Parish, 512 Normal Road , DeKalb, with the Fr. Bonaventure Okoro of St. James Church officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in DeKalb.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Therese Dvorak Memorial Fund, addressed to the Dvorak Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
