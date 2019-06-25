Thomas C. Faivre



Born: May 22, 1954; in DeKalb, IL



Died: June 20, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Age 65 of DeKalb, IL, died on Thursday June 20, 2019 in the Kishwaukee Hospital-Northwestern in DeKalb. He was born on May 22, 1954 in DeKalb, IL, and was the son of Louis G. and Mary L. (Herrmann).



Tom was married to the former Joan "Joni" A. Lantz on March 15, 1993 in Las Vegas, NV. Tom was a retired Union Laborer working for several different companies throughout his career. He enjoyed his family and friends and especially his grandchildren, and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He cherished his award winning prize possession, his 1963 Oldsmobile Cutlass F -85.



Survivors include: wife: Joan "Joni" of DeKalb, children: Beth Faivre, Jennifer Bobo, Trent (Kristin) Faivre, step-children: Shawna (Keith) Gordon, Kyle (Christina Cassidy) Hinkle, Stephanie (Jermel) Ollie, grandchildren: Edward Jr., Elijah, Rylee, Tyson, Treyson, Molly, step-grandchildren: Mercedes (Vance), Alexis, Xavier, Kamel, Othello, Gianna, siblings: Dianne Engh, Lou (Cathy) Faivre, Irene Faivre, Peg (Jeff) Foose, Jim (Ruth) Faivre, Donna (Tom) Roberts, Doug (Deb) Faivre, Matt (Pam) Faivre, Vince (Jerilyn) Faivre, Becky Mascal, Barb (Larry) Schultz, Aaron (Fatima) Faivre, and numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew: Chad Faivre



A Private Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019. Cremation will be handled by the Finch Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Finch Funeral Home.



Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841. Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 25, 2019