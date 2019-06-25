Thomas C. Faivre



Age 65 of DeKalb, IL, died on Thursday June 20, 2019 surrounded by his wife and kids at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. He was born on May 20, 1954 in DeKalb, IL, and was the son of Louis G. and Mary L. (Herrmann) Faivre.



Tom was married to Joni Hinkle on March 15, 1993 in Las Vegas, NV. Tom was a retired Union Laborer working for several different companies throughout his career. He enjoyed his family and friends and especially his grandchildren; watching his grandchildren's many sporting events and playing cars on the floor with the little ones. He cherished his award-winning 1963 Oldsmobile Cutlass F-85. One of his favorite places to be was the family pond. Tom graduated from DeKalb High School in the class of 1972. Tom was a long-time member of the DeKalb Moose #586.



Survivors include: wife: Joni of DeKalb, children: Beth Faivre, Jennifer (Faivre) Bobo, Trent (Kristin) Faivre, step-children: Shawna (Keith) Gordon, Kyle (Christina Cassidy) Hinkle, Stephanie (Jermel) Ollie, grandchildren: Edward Jr., Elijah, Rylee, Tyson, Treyson, Molly, step-grandchildren: Mercedes (Vance), Alexis, Xavier, Lord, Othello, Gianna, siblings: Dianne Engh, Lou (Cathy) Faivre, Irene Faivre, Peg (Jeff) Foose, Jim (Ruth) Faivre, Donna (Tom) Roberts, Doug (Deb) Faivre, Matt (Pam) Faivre, Vince (Jerilyn) Faivre, Becky Mascal, Barb (Larry) Schultz, Aaron (Fatima) Faivre, and numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and nephew Chad Faivre.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 4:00 PM in the Lost Mine 1745 DeKalb Ave Sycamore, IL. Cremation will be handled by the Finch Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Finch Funeral Home. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841. Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 25, 2019