|
|
Thomas E. Munch
Thomas "Tom" E. Munch, 61 of Malta, Il passed away peacefully at home on November 7, surrounded by his loving wife and son after a long fight with cancer.
Tom was a life long resident of Dekalb County. Growing up on the farm he enjoyed pastimes playing green berets and Evel Knievel with his sisters and driving the tractors with his Mom and Dad in the fields. Tom graduated from Malta High School in 1976, with a storied career in basketball. After serving as a volunteer on the sheriff's auxiliary, he was hired onto the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office in 1980. Tom started in the corrections division and transferred into patrol in 1987. While in patrol division, he received several department awards and letters of commendation as well as serving on the departments special operations team. He retired from the department in 1997. He took such pride and pleasure in serving the community in which he grew up in.
"Little" Tommy, as he was known by his friends, loved his days playing softball with those friends. His signature was the "Tom"ahawk swing of his bat and being the imposing force at home plate, playing catcher. Tom's favorite part of softball was the post game "family" dinners.
There wasn't a John Wayne movie, Dirty Harry movie or Police Academy movie he didn't love. He was also an avid history buff. His friends felt that his one and only flaw was his love of the Green Bay Packers. Although he would always say, "but my Packers are winning, your Bears are not".
Simultaneously with the sheriff's department he started Total Lawn Care, Inc and continued with the landscaping business post retirement.
Also in 1997, the most important accomplishment in his life arrived, his son Hunter. Tom and Hunter enjoyed tinkering together at the farm and mischievous shenanigans. You rarely saw one without the other.
In 2005, he met the love of his life, Nanci, aka "Shorty". They eloped in Vegas on February 29, 2016 on their way to pick up Hunter at MCRD in San Diego, after completion of boot camp for the United States Marine Corp. Proud Dad he was.
Tom was a big man with an even larger heart who always kept his family and friends under his large wingspan. He will be incredibly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife Nanci, his son Hunter, stepson Nate (Brittany) Hansmann, his mother Joyce (Tim) Morden, sisters Tammy (Aaron) Plapp, Jodie (Pete) Fields, grandchildren Tegan and Turner Hansmann and many beloved nieces and nephews. Also surviving him is a tribe of the best group of friends a man could be blessed with.
He is predeceased by his father Jack L Munch, his brother Jack E Munch and his nephew Christopher.
A celebration of his life with take place at his beloved farm in the spring.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019