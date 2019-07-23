Thomas F. Duellman



Born: December 11, 1941; in Winona, MN



Died: July 18, 2019; in Dekalb, IL



Thomas F. Duellman, 77, of Sycamore died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.



He was born December 11, 1941 in Winona, MN. to Franklin and Jean (Bullard) Duellman. Thomas was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.



Thomas worked for the FAA for over 20 years. While he worked for them, he received the Charles Taylor master mechanic award- which was given to a person who had 50 consecutive years of dedicated service in aviation safety.



Survivors include his wife, Claudia; son, Clayton (Dena) Duellman; granddaughter, McKenzie (Zach) Rearrick and their three children, Sienna, Jaxon and Beckett; and his sister, Susan Jennings.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



His visitation will be on Monday, July 22nd from 7:00-9:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore.



A private burial will be held Tuesday at the Elmwood Cemetery.



Memorials for Thomas Duellman can be made to the Wounded Warrier Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.



To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 23, 2019