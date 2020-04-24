|
Thomas K. Valos
Born: October 10, 1945; in Geneva, IL
Died: April 22, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Thomas K. Valos, 74, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, peacefully at home.
He was born October 10, 1945, in Geneva, Illinois, the son of William and Jean (Fielding) Valos. Tom married Melissa Tijerina on October 10, 2014 in Las Vegas.
Tom graduated from Northern Illinois University School of Business and was a Veteran of the US Army. Tom was the owner and operator of Zack's Jewelry Store in DeKalb. He was an avid card player, car enthusiast and was always available to help family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa; seven children, Rikki (Erik) Wasmund, Zack Valos, Jessica (Dan) Huff, Sabrina (Brian Myrda)Talley, Julian (Shelby) Tijerina, Corey Tijerina, Jacob Tijerina; eight grandchildren, Jacob, Amaya, Aiden, Gabbi, Zoey, Lauren, Logan, Izzy; brother, William (Dara) Valos; sister, Rikki (Kurtis) Bushnell; several nieces and nephews; and step-mother, Valerie Valos.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Celebration of Life with Full Military Honors will be held at a later date due to the restrictions from the COVID-19 virus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Thomas K. Valos Memorial Fund, addressed to the Valos Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020