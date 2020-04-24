Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Thomas Valos
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Valos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas K. Valos


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas K. Valos Obituary
Thomas K. Valos

Born: October 10, 1945; in Geneva, IL

Died: April 22, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Thomas K. Valos, 74, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, peacefully at home.

He was born October 10, 1945, in Geneva, Illinois, the son of William and Jean (Fielding) Valos. Tom married Melissa Tijerina on October 10, 2014 in Las Vegas.

Tom graduated from Northern Illinois University School of Business and was a Veteran of the US Army. Tom was the owner and operator of Zack's Jewelry Store in DeKalb. He was an avid card player, car enthusiast and was always available to help family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa; seven children, Rikki (Erik) Wasmund, Zack Valos, Jessica (Dan) Huff, Sabrina (Brian Myrda)Talley, Julian (Shelby) Tijerina, Corey Tijerina, Jacob Tijerina; eight grandchildren, Jacob, Amaya, Aiden, Gabbi, Zoey, Lauren, Logan, Izzy; brother, William (Dara) Valos; sister, Rikki (Kurtis) Bushnell; several nieces and nephews; and step-mother, Valerie Valos.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Celebration of Life with Full Military Honors will be held at a later date due to the restrictions from the COVID-19 virus.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Thomas K. Valos Memorial Fund, addressed to the Valos Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -