Thomas L. Cadie
Born: April 8, 1942; in DeKalb, IL
Died: June 15, 2020; in Cortland, IL
Thomas L. Cadie, 78, of Cortland, Illinois, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 8, 1942 in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of George Delberg and Mary Alice (Redmond) Cadie.
Thomas attended DeKalb High School and was a Veteran of the US Navy. He was an iron worker and a member of the Iron Workers Union #393 in Aurora.
He is survived by his daughter, Shayne R. (George Easley) Cadie of Somerville, Texas; his son, Thad (Kelly) Cadie of Alton, Illinois; three grandchildren, Nathan (Amber) Cadie, Natasha (Brett) Cadie and Eli Cadie; three great-grandchildren, L.J. Cadie, Landon Lehrke and Peyton Cadie; his loyal companion, Carol Ryderg; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Harold, Floyd, Jim, Gerald and Paul.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, with Rev. Timothy Mitchell of the First United Methodist Church in Dixon officiating. Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Thomas L. Cadie Memorial Fund, addressed to the Cadie Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 20, 2020.