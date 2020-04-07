Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
For more information about
Thomas Cousar
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
7:30 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cousar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Michael Cousar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Michael Cousar Obituary
Thomas Michael Cousar

Born: November 14, 1968; in Waukegan, IL

Died: April 5, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Thomas Michael Cousar, 51, of DeKalb, IL. died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family following a battle with cancer.

He was born November 14, 1968 in Waukegan, IL, grew up in Lake Zurich, IL.

Tom worked for Brian Bemis Auto for over 27 years, most recently as a Body Shop Consultant for 15 years with the Brian Bemis Collision Center in DeKalb, IL. His hobbies included bowling, hunting, fishing and cheering on the Bears and Cubs. Tom is a 1986 graduate of Lake Zurich Senior High School and graduated from DeVry Institute of Technology with a BS in Computer Information Systems in June 2001.

Survivors include Dinah M Cousar (mother); D Holly Lifke (sister); Charles Rusty Cousar (brother); Patricia and Louis Bellardo (aunt and uncle); nephews Andrew Cousar, Matthew Cousar, Tyler Lifke and Brandon Lifke; niece Christian Cousar and cousins John Bellardo, Elizabeth Bellardo and Christina Harland. He was preceded in death by Henry and Alice Ketelsen, his maternal grand parents.

His visitation will be on Tuesday, April 7th from 5:00-7:30 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. We will be following the CDC recommendations of 10 people present in the funeral home at one time and keeping social distancing.

A service will follow at 7:30 pm with Fr. Carl Beekman officiating. Following the same CDC guidelines as above.

Burial will be on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Northwestern Medicine Cancer Treatment Center- Attention, Dr. Alan Wan, 10 Health Services Dr., DeKalb, IL. 60115.

To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -