|
|
Thomas Michael Cousar
Born: November 14, 1968; in Waukegan, IL
Died: April 5, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Thomas Michael Cousar, 51, of DeKalb, IL. died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family following a battle with cancer.
He was born November 14, 1968 in Waukegan, IL, grew up in Lake Zurich, IL.
Tom worked for Brian Bemis Auto for over 27 years, most recently as a Body Shop Consultant for 15 years with the Brian Bemis Collision Center in DeKalb, IL. His hobbies included bowling, hunting, fishing and cheering on the Bears and Cubs. Tom is a 1986 graduate of Lake Zurich Senior High School and graduated from DeVry Institute of Technology with a BS in Computer Information Systems in June 2001.
Survivors include Dinah M Cousar (mother); D Holly Lifke (sister); Charles Rusty Cousar (brother); Patricia and Louis Bellardo (aunt and uncle); nephews Andrew Cousar, Matthew Cousar, Tyler Lifke and Brandon Lifke; niece Christian Cousar and cousins John Bellardo, Elizabeth Bellardo and Christina Harland. He was preceded in death by Henry and Alice Ketelsen, his maternal grand parents.
His visitation will be on Tuesday, April 7th from 5:00-7:30 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. We will be following the CDC recommendations of 10 people present in the funeral home at one time and keeping social distancing.
A service will follow at 7:30 pm with Fr. Carl Beekman officiating. Following the same CDC guidelines as above.
Burial will be on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Northwestern Medicine Cancer Treatment Center- Attention, Dr. Alan Wan, 10 Health Services Dr., DeKalb, IL. 60115.
To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020