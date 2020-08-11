1/
Thomas P. Weinsheim
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas P. Weinsheim

Born: January 18, 1938

Died: August 6, 2020

Thomas P. Weinsheim, 82, of Genoa Illinois, passed away Thursday August 6th, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.

He was born on January 18th, 1938 in Chicago Illinois. He was the son of Alfred and Lillian (Payette) Weinsheim.

Thomas was a union carpenter installing commercial garage doors for many years. After retirement he enjoyed installing residential garage doors.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Christine (Lewandowski) Weinsheim, his three children; Jeffery Weinsheim, Robert (Annie) Weinsheim, and Traci (Bruce) Blaschke. He had two grandchildren, Brittany and Maxx. He was loved by so many, especially his four legged companion, Eloise. He will be missed dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Dorthy (Bill) Pfender, Robert (Stephanie) Weinsheim, June Weinsheim, and Gene (Celeste) Weinsheim.

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore.

To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved