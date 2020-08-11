Thomas P. Weinsheim
Born: January 18, 1938
Died: August 6, 2020
Thomas P. Weinsheim, 82, of Genoa Illinois, passed away Thursday August 6th, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.
He was born on January 18th, 1938 in Chicago Illinois. He was the son of Alfred and Lillian (Payette) Weinsheim.
Thomas was a union carpenter installing commercial garage doors for many years. After retirement he enjoyed installing residential garage doors.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Christine (Lewandowski) Weinsheim, his three children; Jeffery Weinsheim, Robert (Annie) Weinsheim, and Traci (Bruce) Blaschke. He had two grandchildren, Brittany and Maxx. He was loved by so many, especially his four legged companion, Eloise. He will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Dorthy (Bill) Pfender, Robert (Stephanie) Weinsheim, June Weinsheim, and Gene (Celeste) Weinsheim.
Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore.
