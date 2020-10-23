Thomas Rodriguez



Born: November 4, 1951



Died: October 20, 2020



Thomas Rodriguez son of the late Jesus Gonzalez Rodriguez and Dominga Miranda Rodriguez was born on November 4th, 1951 in Ohio and departed this life on Tuesday October the 20th, 2020 at his residence in Cape Girardeau at the age of 68.



Thomas worked for Nearings Electric Company and then also as a painter and was a member of the Saint Mary's Catholic Church.



Survivors include sons Thomas (Katie) Rodriguez of Florida, Robert Perez of Colorado, Patrick (Alexandra) Brattner of Colorado, Scott Brattner of Tennessee, Rubin (Erika) Rodriguez of Connecticut, daughters Jeannette (Francisco) Velasquez of Cape Girardeau, MO, Rosa (Tierra) Johnson of Poplar Bluff, MO, Yara (Jowiy) Narvaez of Connecticut, brother Felix Rodriguez of Dekalb, Illinois, sisters Linda Martinez, Ramona Pizano, Lupita Rodriguez all of Dekalb, Illinois, thirty eight grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his lifelong partner Andi, parents, brothers Ray, Johnny, Mario, Ricky, Jesse and George Rodriguez and sisters Mary Ruiz and Christina Lara.



A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2pm - 6pm at the VFW in Rockford, Illinois.





