|
|
Traci Ann McElroy
Born: November 21, 1963 in Kankakee, IL
Died: January 14, 2020 in Sycamore, IL
Traci Ann McElroy, 56, died on January 14, 2020 in Sycamore, IL. after a five-year battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband, Bobby McElroy.
Traci was born on November 21, 1963 in Kankakee, IL, to father John Sims, and mother Margaret Sims. She grew up in a large, loving family with two sisters and four brothers. Her time as a student was spent in and around music. She sang in the choir and played the flute, piccolo, and the bell lyra in the drum and bugle corps.
Traci met Bobby in Byesville Ohio in 1988. They moved to Illinois soon after and were married, April 8, 1994. Traci took pride in her professional career as a Training/Safety Coordinator for Power Packaging in Geneva, Illinois. When diagnosed with cancer in 2015, she remained dedicated to her work and her will to fight her illness. She remained a brave, and strong woman.
Traci was a very genuine and loving person, who felt more for people than she was able to express at times. Family meant the world to her. She is survived by her husband, her father, as well as her sisters, Robin Sims-Quick (Randy) and Michelle Sims-Casey (Patrick); her brothers, John (Rebecca), Richard (Gloria) and Steven Sims (Kimberly); and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, her brother Brian Sims, and sister-in-law Jackie Sims.
Traci requested to be cremated. A private family memorial and crematorium will be held at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory of Sycamore on Thursday January 23rd, at 1:00 PM. Her ashes will be interred in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Traci McElroy Memorial Fund, in care of Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020