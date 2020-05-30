Troy J. LaPlume
Troy J. LaPlume

Born: July 30, 1965; in Evanston, IL

Died: May 27, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Troy J. LaPlume, 54, of Kings, Illinois, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in rural DeKalb.

He was born July 30, 1965 in Evanston, Illinois, the son of John N. and Janet E. (McCann) LaPlume.

Troy was a graduate of Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He was a member of Ogle County Farm Bureau and Operators Union 150. He was a gentle giant who was loved by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his parents, John and Janet LaPlume; fiancé, Tammy Wendt; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Eva McCann and paternal grandparents, John and Helen LaPlume.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Troy J. LaPlume Memorial Fund, addressed to the LaPlume Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
