Troy J. LaPlume
Born: July 30, 1965; in Evanston, IL
Died: May 27, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Troy J. LaPlume, 54, of Kings, Illinois, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in rural DeKalb.
He was born July 30, 1965 in Evanston, Illinois, the son of John N. and Janet E. (McCann) LaPlume.
Troy was a graduate of Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He was a member of Ogle County Farm Bureau and Operators Union 150. He was a gentle giant who was loved by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his parents, John and Janet LaPlume; fiancé, Tammy Wendt; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Eva McCann and paternal grandparents, John and Helen LaPlume.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Troy J. LaPlume Memorial Fund, addressed to the LaPlume Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 30, 2020.