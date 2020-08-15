Tunde Johnson
Tunde Johnson (74), died peacefully with her family by her side, at her home in Fishers, Indiana on August 7th, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
Tunde was born in Shekow China to missionary parents in 1945. Although her parents delivered her into this world together in rural China, they never could agree what her birth date was. Therefore, she always had two birthdays, October 26th and 27th. Her family moved to the United States in 1947 landing first in Berkley, CA then on to Hartford, CT, Reedsburg, OH, Newberry, MI, and Ely, MN where her Lutheran minister father accepted callings.
Most of her childhood memories were from Ely, MN and Dekalb/Sycamore, IL where they had moved to when she was starting 8th grade. She met many wonderful people in Dekalb/Sycamore, several of which have been friends for life. She also met her best friend, her loving husband, Robin Johnson. Shortly after graduating from DeKalb High School in 1963, the two of them went on their first date on which Robin famously proposed marriage and she glowingly accepted. They were married on May 23, 1964. They lived in Sycamore, IL for several years before moving on to Flora, IL, Jonesboro, IN, Upland, IN, Hot Springs, AR, Marion, IN and most recently, Fishers, IN.
Tunde was the proud mother of two boys, Aaron (1966) and Bradley (1969), both born in DeKalb. Later in life she took work at the mental health facility in Marion, IN where she became the Director of Psychosocial Organization. Next she put her arts and craft skills to work and created a successful cottage industry making a wide assortment of items sold at craft fairs in the Midwest.
Tunde loved living in the Midwest, but often mentioned how pretty it was to live amongst the mountains and lakes in Hot Springs, AR. When Robin retired, they moved back to Indiana to be close to their boys, grandkids and great grandkids.
Tunde spent her days walking, knitting, sewing, cooking, traveling, teaching Mahjong to neighbors, playing all sorts of games, like big boggle, ping-pong and bocce.
Tunde leaves behind her husband Robin Lee Johnson and two beloved sons, Aaron Scott and Bradley Eugene. She is also survived by her grandchildren Nicholas, Corey, Kody, Morgan, Bridget, Karinn and Meredith; and great grandchildren, Trevin and Haleigh; her sisters Margit (Margret) Lische and Rose Hentiman, and brother Andy Kunos. She is preceded by her parents Rev. J. Eugene Kunos and Natalia Kunos; and sister Elizabeth (Liz) Corbett.
Online condolences may be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com
