Vance Robert Nalley
Vance Robert Nalley, age 56, of Sycamore, died on Feb. 25, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones after an eleven year battle with congestive heart failure and complete heart block. Even after eight months in the hospital, he never stopped believing in his family and friends and fighting to live for them another day.
Vance's journey of life began in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico as the oldest son of Clarence and Sammie Nalley. He was a graduate of Sycamore High School and followed his Father's path into the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Germany as a cryogenics specialist making liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen. After the military, Vance became a man of all trades, he worked in carpentry, construction, and truck driving. In his life, Vance felt the pain of losing many close friends and family, but he also experienced the joy of life to its fullest. Vance gave time to helping many friends and family, even those he didn't know, and it was rare that he would ask for anything in return. He was as "tall as a tree" but he never looked down with those beautiful blue eyes on anyone. In most recent years, Vance enjoyed spending quality time with his (big) beautiful family and friends. He also enjoyed music of all types and was never afraid to "rock out" to heavy metal from his teen years!!
On May 22nd 1999, Vance married Christine (Taylor) from Sycamore. He had nine children that called him Dad, including Jovan (Richy) George, Jessica McClellan, Randy (Jess) White, Jacob Nalley, Christopher Nalley, Ren Swick, Maylissa Nalley, Will Nalley and Robin Latimer (adopted daughter). He is survived by his sister Tami Sizer (Peoria), and brothers Jim (Lori) Nalley (Ashton) and Mike (Robyn) Nalley (Fond du Lac, WI).
He is survived by six grandchildren: Lily, Lucy, Olivia, Luke, Gaige and Elliot. Family was the reason for everything Vance did.
A celebration of life was held at the VFW Hall in Sycamore on February 29th.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a Go Fund Me account under the name "Prayers for Vance" in Waterman, IL to help his wife recover expenses from this loss.
Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, Sycamore, IL.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2020