Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
For more information about
Vanessa Bomar
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
1201 Twombly Road
Dekalb, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
1201 Twombly Road
Dekalb, IL
View Map

Vanessa Joy Bomar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vanessa Joy Bomar Obituary
Vanessa Joy Bomar

Born: April 13, 1979

Died: March 5, 2019

Vanessa Joy Bomar, 40, a lifelong resident of Sycamore, IL entered eternal life on Thursday, March 5, 2019. Vanessa was born on April 13th, 1979 in Dekalb IL to Milton Bomar and Mary Bailey- Bomar.

Vanessa lived in Sycamore with her loving children Donte, Tatyana and her mother Mary. When her health would allow she was a former employee of Kindred Hospital and Walgreens of Sycamore Il. Vanessa was baptized at a very early age and in her adulthood became a member of North Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.

Vanessa was deeply passionate about her family and singing. She loved spending time and caring for her younger great-nieces and nephews. She was a talented singer and labeled the "songbird" also enjoyed watching classic musicals movies.

She leaves to morn her 2 children Donte and Tatyana, half sister Samatha Riley, her parents Milton Bomar and Mary Bailey-Bomar, Great Aunts; Clara Terry and Dorothy Walker Great-Uncle: David Chapman Uncles; Philip Bomar, Jim Bailey, and Peter Bailey, Aunts; Denise Bailey, Elizabeth Maze, Edna Bomar, Fran Bomar, Jean Clayton, and Lori Bomar. Also her extended family included uncles, aunts, and a host of cousins and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her Great-Grand Mother Mary J. Bailey.

Services for Vanessa will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Butala Funeral Home 1405 Dekalb Ave. Sycamore IL 60178 and Friday, March 13th, 2020 visitation from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by the funeral from 12:00pm until 1:30 at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 1201 Twombly Road, Dekalb, IL. Pastor J.E. Burch III and Pastor Joseph Mitchell will officiate and deliver the eulogy.

Repast will be held at Sycamore Veterans Memorial Homes 121 S. California Street, Sycamore, IL following the service.

Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 Dekalb Ave., Sycamore IL is assisting the family. To sign the guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com or call 815-895-2833.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vanessa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -