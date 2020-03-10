|
Vanessa Joy Bomar
Born: April 13, 1979
Died: March 5, 2019
Vanessa Joy Bomar, 40, a lifelong resident of Sycamore, IL entered eternal life on Thursday, March 5, 2019. Vanessa was born on April 13th, 1979 in Dekalb IL to Milton Bomar and Mary Bailey- Bomar.
Vanessa lived in Sycamore with her loving children Donte, Tatyana and her mother Mary. When her health would allow she was a former employee of Kindred Hospital and Walgreens of Sycamore Il. Vanessa was baptized at a very early age and in her adulthood became a member of North Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.
Vanessa was deeply passionate about her family and singing. She loved spending time and caring for her younger great-nieces and nephews. She was a talented singer and labeled the "songbird" also enjoyed watching classic musicals movies.
She leaves to morn her 2 children Donte and Tatyana, half sister Samatha Riley, her parents Milton Bomar and Mary Bailey-Bomar, Great Aunts; Clara Terry and Dorothy Walker Great-Uncle: David Chapman Uncles; Philip Bomar, Jim Bailey, and Peter Bailey, Aunts; Denise Bailey, Elizabeth Maze, Edna Bomar, Fran Bomar, Jean Clayton, and Lori Bomar. Also her extended family included uncles, aunts, and a host of cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her Great-Grand Mother Mary J. Bailey.
Services for Vanessa will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Butala Funeral Home 1405 Dekalb Ave. Sycamore IL 60178 and Friday, March 13th, 2020 visitation from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by the funeral from 12:00pm until 1:30 at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 1201 Twombly Road, Dekalb, IL. Pastor J.E. Burch III and Pastor Joseph Mitchell will officiate and deliver the eulogy.
Repast will be held at Sycamore Veterans Memorial Homes 121 S. California Street, Sycamore, IL following the service.
Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 Dekalb Ave., Sycamore IL is assisting the family. To sign the guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com or call 815-895-2833.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020