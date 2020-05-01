Velma M. Montgomery
1920 - 2020
Velma M. Montgomery

Born: March 9, 1920; in Virgil, IL

Died: April 29, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Age 100 of DeKalb, IL, died on Wednesday April 29, 2020 in her residence. She was born on March 9, 1920 in Virgil, IL, and was the daughter of Albert and Antoine (Nielsen) Christensen.

Velma was married to the late G. Everett Montgomery on December 17, 1938 in Clinton, IA, he preceded her in death on September 8, 1993. Velma was a loving homemaker and she also kept the books for GEM Electric Motor Repair. Velma graduated from Maple Park High School in 1938.

Velma enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, sewing fancy work, reading, and loved collecting cookbooks, and many other things.

Survivors include: daughter: Nancy (Roger) Buehler of Stockton, sons: Roger Montgomery of DeKalb, Kevin ((Geni) Montgomery of DeKalb, sister: Lois Henning of Elgin, sister-in-laws: Carol Christensen, Judy Christensen, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: G. Everett, brothers: Raymond, Kenneth, Donald, Delbert, and an infant sister.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis a private family graveside service will be held in the Afton Cemetery in DeKalb. Memorials may be made to the family to be established at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
