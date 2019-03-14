Velma Thyberg-Davis



Born: August 17, 1922; in Marengo, IL



Died: March 12, 2019; in Sycamore, IL



Velma (Gile) Thyberg-Davis, 96, of Sycamore died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.



She was born August 17, 1922 in Marengo, IL. to George and Jessie Gile. Velma retired from General Electric after 33 years of service.



Velma was a member of the Hillcrest Covenant Church in DeKalb, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Gen-E-Dek. She was an avid golfer, loved to bowl, and dearly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



Survivors include her three children, Larry Thyberg of AZ., Dona O'Donnell (Cletus) of WI. and Diane Hightower (Kenneth) of MI.; five grandchildren, Rodney Thyberg, Regena Thyberg, Thomas O'Donnell (Lara), Daniel O'Donnell (Julia) and Adam Hightower; six great grandchildren; one sister, Viola Busby; four step children, Carole Bellamy, Randall Davis (Nellie), Darrel Davis and Gayle Volpp (Alan); thirteen step grandchildren; twenty seven step great grandchildren; and six step great great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arvel (Ozzie) Davis in 2011, her first husband, Donald Thyberg in 1985; two grandsons, Benjamin Hightower in 1988 and Randy Thyberg in 2003; brothers, Raymond and Melvin Gile; half brother, Richard Hart and step daughter, Sandra Yunek.



Her visitation will be on Saturday, March 16th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. Her funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM with Rev. Jen Zerby officiating. A private burial will take place at the Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Northwestern Medicine Hospice of DeKalb in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019