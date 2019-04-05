Home

Jacobson Funeral Home
303 North Illini
Shabbona, IL 60550
(815) 824-2618
Vera M. Jarman

Vera M. Jarman Obituary
Vera M. Jarman

Born: July 6, 1939

Died: April 2, 2019

Vera M. Jarman, age 79, of Lee, died Tuesday April 2, 2019 at Kishwaukee Community Hospital in DeKalb.

She was born July 6, 1939 in Riga, Latvia the daughter of Karlis and Vera (Ribinkius) Puritus. Vera's family moved to the United States when she was 7 years old. Her family lived in Swanee, TN and ran an apple orchard until Vera was 14, when they moved to Aurora, IL.

Vera attended and graduated from Madonna High School in Aurora and became an X ray technician, working at the Dreyer Clinic in Aurora for many years. On March 1, 1984 she purchased the tavern in Lee, renaming it Don's Alley and owned and operated the tavern for over 25 years.

Survivors include her husband Donald T. Jarman of Lee, and a son Donald K. (Donna) Jarman of Toivola, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 5:00 Sunday afternoon April 7, 2019 at Jacobson Funeral Home in Shabbona. Private burial will take place Monday April 8, 2019 at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019
