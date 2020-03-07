Home

Services
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
13N535 French Rd
Burlington, IL
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
13N535 French Rd
Burlington, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
13N535 French Rd
Burlington, IL
Vera O. Becker

Vera O. Becker Obituary
Vera O. Becker

Born: December 18, 1921

Died: March 4, 2020

Vera O. Becker, 98, of Burlington passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 4, 2020, with her family at her side while under the care of Journey Care Hospice at the Fox Valley Rehab and Healthcare in Elgin.

She was born Dec. 18, 1921, the daughter of Gustave and Mamie (Dunker) Bork. When Vera was just a baby her father and four siblings died tragically in a house fire in May of 1922. Vera married Lawrence W. Becker, Sr. on July 12, 1941 in Marengo. They had made their home in the Burlington area since 1945.

Vera had worked for many years at both D&M Plastics and Vee-Jay Plastics in Burlington. As a young woman she had worked at the old lampshade factory in Hampshire. She was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Burlington and had been very active in the Ladies Aid.

She is survived by her three sons, Larry Jr. (Margene), John (Joyce), and Robert (Elaine); son-in-law, Gary Hoaglund; 9 grandchildren, Steve (Denise) Becker, Jim Becker, Jason (JoAnna) Becker, Julia (Robert) Beach, Jonathan (Angela) Becker, and Timothy Hoaglund, Aidan Gouran, Lauren Becker, and Annika Becker; granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Becker; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence in 1994; her daughter, Judy Hoaglund in 2009; granddaughter, Jennifer Becker; grandson, Tom Becker, step-father, William â€œWillieâ€ Schultz; her 4 siblings in the fire; and a sister, June Enyeart; and a brother, Paul Bork.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 am Monday, March 9 at St John's Lutheran Church, 13N535 French Rd., Burlington with Pastor Patrick Pinion officiating. Burial will be in the Burlington Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 pm Sunday afternoon, March 8 at St. John's and will continue on Monday prior to services from 10 to 11 am.

Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 85, Burlington, IL 60109.

The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Info (847)683-2711 or online www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2020
