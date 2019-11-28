|
|
Verna J. Ehlers
Verna Ehlers of Sycamore, IL peacefully went to meet her Lord on Monday, November 25, 2019.
She was born to Gladys and Vern Ehlers on a snowy day in 1946. She was brought home to a farm in the wonderful community of South Burlington, where she spent her childhood. Verna was baptized at Salem Lutheran Church and confirmed at St John's Lutheran Church of Sycamore. Her lifelong faith was her guiding light and she is currently a member at Salem Lutheran Church.
She graduated from Burlington Central HS in 1964 and NIU in 1968. Upon graduation she taught elementary school for two years in Colorado Springs, Co and then returned to Illinois to teach in Palatine District 15. She earned her master's degree in special education at NIU and taught learning disabled children for the remainder of her 34 year career. She was highly respected and greatly admired for her dedication to and love for her students.
Verna was a favorite of family and friends due to her kind, gentle nature. She was everyone's "go-to gal", whether you needed advice, a shoulder to cry on or someone to share your joys. She impacted many lives with her frequent encouraging and loving letters and cards.
She is survived by her sister and best friend, Arlene Ehlers of Sycamore, IL and her nieces, Carina (Ron) Rosso and their son, Nick and Kerry (Matt) Little and their sons, Colin and Garrett, all of Raleigh, NC. She is also survived by her beloved aunts, Georgene Duer of Lincoln, NE and Shirley Ehlers of David City, NE as well as many cherished cousins and friends.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents Vern and Gladys Ehlers and her brother Richard (Dick).
Services will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 1145 Dekalb Ave, Sycamore, IL on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am with Rev. Preston Fields officiating.
Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lutheran Child and Family Services of IL, One Oakbrook Terrace, Suite 501, Oakbrook, IL 60181 or Salem Lutheran Church in Sycamore in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2019