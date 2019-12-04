|
Verna J. Ehlers
Verna Ehlers of Sycamore, IL peacefully went to meet her Lord on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Services will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 1145 Dekalb Ave, Sycamore, IL on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am with Rev. Preston Fields officiating.
Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lutheran Child and Family Services of IL, One Oakbrook Terrace, Suite 501, Oakbrook, IL 60181 or Salem Lutheran Church in Sycamore in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019