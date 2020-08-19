Verna Lydia Gordon



Born: July 13, 1925; in Mendota, IL



Died: August 10, 2020; in Mendota, IL



Verna Lydia (Lindenmeyer) Gordon, 95, of Mendota, peacefully passed on Monday August 10th, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota .



Verna was born on July 13, 1925 in Mendota and married to Clarence John Gordon on June 6th, 1943. Together they had three children; two sons and a daughter.



Verna was a selfless woman who was always around to help others first, a natural teacher. She enjoyed being an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Mendota. Attending County Fairs, being dedicated to the rural farming industry, and gardening were favorite pastimes of hers. Lastly, Verna made everlasting memories spending quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her son Ronald (Jane) Gordon of DeKalb; 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. She also has several nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Gordon was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dorothy (Brown) Lindenmeyer, son, Dennis Gordon, and daughter, Dixie Summers on December 4, 2019.



Her visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota. Public graveside services will be Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11:30 am at Restland Cemetery, Mendota witth Rev. Mary Bohall officiating.



Memorials may be directed to the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store