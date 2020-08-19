1/1
Verna Lydia Gordon
Verna Lydia Gordon

Born: July 13, 1925; in Mendota, IL

Died: August 10, 2020; in Mendota, IL

Verna Lydia (Lindenmeyer) Gordon, 95, of Mendota, peacefully passed on Monday August 10th, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota .

Verna was born on July 13, 1925 in Mendota and married to Clarence John Gordon on June 6th, 1943. Together they had three children; two sons and a daughter.

Verna was a selfless woman who was always around to help others first, a natural teacher. She enjoyed being an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Mendota. Attending County Fairs, being dedicated to the rural farming industry, and gardening were favorite pastimes of hers. Lastly, Verna made everlasting memories spending quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Ronald (Jane) Gordon of DeKalb; 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. She also has several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Gordon was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dorothy (Brown) Lindenmeyer, son, Dennis Gordon, and daughter, Dixie Summers on December 4, 2019.

Her visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota. Public graveside services will be Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11:30 am at Restland Cemetery, Mendota witth Rev. Mary Bohall officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Merritt Funeral Home
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Restland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
2 entries
August 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Enjoyed taking care of Verna during my nursing career.
Sara Torman
Acquaintance
August 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss Ron and family
Rebecca Kehoe
Family
