Vernon W. Johnson
Born: July 24, 1934
Died: August 4, 2019
Vernon W. Johnson, 85, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 4, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Vernon was born on July 24, 1934 to Walter and Hazel (Berg) Johnson in Rochelle. He was a 1952 graduate of Steward High School. After high school, he proudly served with the United States Army. On October 10, 1959, Vernon married Carol Ann Miller in Hinckley, IL. He worked for Macklin Incorporated for many years.
Vernon was a life long member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Lee and a former council member and Union Cemetery board member. On Saturday mornings, he could be found with a great group of Tres Dias reunion group brothers. Vernon was an avid Cubs fan, enjoyed golfing and especially loved attending the sporting events and cattle shows of his grandchildren.
Vernon is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Carol of Steward, two children: Renee (Brian) Rinard of Prole, IA and Steve (Lisa) Johnson, of Shabbona, IL; brother, Glen (Ginger) Johnson of DeKalb; brother-in-law, Donald (Pat) Miller of Hinckley, IL; sister-in-law, Lois Mesmer of DeKalb, IL; five grandchildren: Morgan, Tate and Libby Johnson, Maddison and Eric Rinard; and great granddaughter, Cynthia Utter.
In addition to his parents, Vernon is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Johnson on April 7, 2016.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle. The funeral will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, August 12 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 19 Perry Road, Lee, IL with Pastor Martha Nelson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Union Cemetery in Lee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Vernon's memory to Calvary Lutheran Church or Serenity Hospice & Home. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019