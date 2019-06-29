Vicki L. Blevins



Born: November 27, 1957; in DeKalb, IL



Died: June 26, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Age 61 of DeKalb, IL, died on Wednesday June 26, 2019 in her residence in DeKalb. She was born on November 27, 1957 in DeKalb, IL, and was the daughter of Jack E. and Carolyn F. (Fuller) Blevins.



Vicki attended Cortland Elementary School, then graduated from DeKalb High School in the class of 1975, she then attended BYU in Utah. Vicki was working at Northern Illinois University for the past 15 years in the One Card Office. She was a member of the Four Square Church in DeKalb, she was Utah's State Representative of The Oak Ridge Boys Fan Club, and was a past member of 4-H.



Vicki is survived by her cousins and many friends, she was preceded in death by her parents, and aunt and uncle: Rose and Bobbie Mitchell.



Graveside service will be held on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Ohio Grove Cemetery in Sycamore with Pastor Dennis Campbell of the Four Square Church officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family in care of Finch Funeral Home. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841. Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 29, 2019