Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vickie Swemline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie Swemline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vickie Swemline Obituary
Vickie L. Swemline

Vickie L. Swemline, formally known as Doke/Hacht, 67 of Loves Park, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on September 14, 2019. Vickie was the beloved daughter of Martha and the late Vernon Arwood; Loving mother of John (Estela) Doke, Carrie (Neal) Hogan, and Lacy (Jeff) Stauffer; Cherished grandmother of Jevin, Jett, Dylan, Derek, Jaydee, and Rozalyn; Dear sister of Cindy (late Kenneth) Shaw, Steve Arwood, and Rick (Kris) Arwood ; Dog mother, aunt and cousin to many. Vickie loved projects around the house, including; gardening and crafts. Vickie was also an extremely supportive grandma, attending sporting events; she was known as the grandma of the entire Harlem Cougars wrestling team. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, September 20 from 5-7pm at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Rd., Machesney Park, IL 61115
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vickie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now