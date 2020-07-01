Vicky Rippberger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vicky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vicky M. Rippberger

Born: June 14, 1962; in Chicago, IL

Died: June 29, 2020; in Genoa, IL

Vicky M. Rippberger, 58, of Genoa, Illinois, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born June 14, 1962, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Robert D. and Alberta (Jeske) Chaney.

Vicky was a stay at home mom for 12 years. She was later employed at Genoa Kingston schools as a substitute aid and worked at Christ Community church as an administrative assistant, later at Northern Illinois University and DeKalb County Hospice and then back to Northern Illinois University. Vicky was a member of Christ Community Church where she volunteered in many things.

She is survived by her children, Rachael, Cortney and Brandon; five nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dale and brother, Robert.

The Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Christ Community Church, 2350 Pride Avenue , DeKalb, with the Pastor Karl Hepler officiating.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Vicky M. Rippberger, addressed to the Rippberger Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved