Vicky Rippberger

Vicky M. Rippberger
Born: June 14, 1962; in Chicago, IL
Died: June 29, 2020; in Genoa, IL
Vicky M. Rippberger, 58, of Genoa, Illinois, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born June 14, 1962, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Robert D. and Alberta (Jeske) Chaney.
Vicky was a stay at home mom for 12 years. She was later employed at Genoa Kingston schools as a substitute aid and worked at Christ Community church as an administrative assistant, later at Northern Illinois University and DeKalb County Hospice and then back to Northern Illinois University. Vicky was a member of Christ Community Church where she volunteered in many things.
She is survived by her children, Rachael, Cortney and Brandon; five nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dale and brother, Robert.
The Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Christ Community Church, 2350 Pride Avenue , DeKalb, with the Pastor Karl Hepler officiating.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Vicky M. Rippberger, addressed to the Rippberger Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.