VIOLET M. McCaLL

Born: November 3, 1932; in Squires, MO

Died: May 27, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Violet was born November 3, 1932 in Squires, Missouri and went to her heavenly reward May 27, 2020 in DeKalb, Illinois.

In 1955, Violet met Ralph McCall at the Foursquare Church in Rochelle, Illinois. They were united in marriage on March 11, 1956.

Violet was the love of his life. Violet was very active in her church, worked in the DeKalb High School cafeteria and a Christian school in DeKalb.

Violet is survived by her husband, Ralph McCall. Also children, Virginia Moore (Richard) of Texas, Steve Roberts of Utah, Sharon McCall of Sycamore, Ralph McCall, Jr. (Laura) of Alabama, Mark McCall (Andrea)of Sycamore, Kevin McCall (Jodi) of Cortland and Jacqueline Reller (Tom) of Arizona along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Freeman Brown (Shirley)of Rochelle, Pansy Singleton of Sycamore, Donald Brown (Ollie) of Florida, Rose Gentry of Tennessee and Lila Drexler (Dale) of Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her daughters, Mary Ann Roberts and Linda McCall. Also parents, Lawrence and Nellie Brown, Sister, Lily Manning, brother Vernon Brown, granddaughter, Stacey Ruhser.

A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Violet M. McCall memorial fund , addressed to the McCall Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
