1/1
Virgil S. Grzywa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgil S Grzywa

Born: April 1, 1923

Died: July 5, 2020

Virgil S Grzywa, 97, of Scottsdale, AZ died peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Virgil was born at home in Fullerton, Nebraska to John and Barbara (Koziol) Grzywa on April 1, 1923. He spent his childhood helping on the family farm and helped his family move the farming operation to Maple Park, IL in March 1943. He proudly enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Japan. He married Mary Ellen Sullivan on April 23, 1949. They settled in Maple Park raising seven children on the Sullivan family farm for several years and later he took his talents and worked at NIU in DeKalb, IL for 20 years. In 1984 Virgil & Mary Ellen retired to Arizona.

Virgil enjoyed dancing where he and Mary Ellen were seen at many polka festivals. His love of music also expanded to playing his accordion. He and his brother Dick who played the button box would give mini concerts at family gatherings over the years. Virgil was an avid gardener turning the desert sands of Arizona into a bountiful feast of flowers, fruits and vegetables.

He was a member of St. Bernadette's Catholic church's men's club and ushered for several years. Active member of the Maple Park American Legion Post 312 for 73 years and the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree, 68 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ellen, his parents, siblings; Joan and Dorothy Grzywa; daughters Ellen O'Brien and Patricia (in infancy); sons Joseph and James Grzywa.

He is survived by his siblings, John "Jack" Grzywa, St. Charles, IL, Theodore "Ted" Grzywa, Oregon, IL and Richard "Dick" (Geraldine) Grzywa, Sycamore, IL;

His children, sons Edward (Janet) Grzywa, Maple Park, IL, Harold (Jill) Grzywa, Franklin Grove, IL and daughters Carolyn Grzywa, Esmond, IL, Mary Beth (Bill) Voorhaar, Tempe, AZ.

Grandchildren, Sarah Jacobsen, Morgan Voorhaar, Jillian and Ryan Grzywa, Heather Robertson, Jacob and Kathryn O'Brien, John Grzywa, Kelly Higgins, Garrett and Kane Carlson, and great-grandchildren Kylie and Kyra Jacobsen, Kaitlynne Cappello,


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved