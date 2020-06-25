Virginia Elizabeth LoveringBorn: October 26, 1928Died: June 23, 2020Virginia Elizabeth "Betty" Lovering passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020.Betty was born on October 26, 1928 in Hinsdale, IL and spent her childhood at the family farm in Shabbona and in DeKalb.She was a graduate of the University of Missouri in Columbia and a member of the Alpha Psi Omega sorority. After teaching in elementary schools for several years, Betty obtained her Masters in Library Science at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Before settling into her career, Betty sailed to Europe for a summer abroad. Betty was a Librarian at Ohio Wesleyan University, University of Wisconsin in Whitewater, and Northern Illinois University.Besides her family, Betty's loves were books (especially antiquarian) and cats. Over the years, Betty collected both. She also enjoyed nature and studied birds as well as rocks and gems.Betty was preceded in death by her parents, William Knell and Jane Jenkins Lovering and her brother George Knell Lovering and sister-in-law Elizabeth Einhorn Lovering. Betty is survived by nieces and nephew Sandra Hawekotte (Jim), Sharon Denton, Richard Lovering (Doris) and great-nieces and nephews Patrick and Kevin Hawekotte, Stephanie and Morgan Denton, Grant and Kaitlyn Lovering.The family wants to extend their thanks and appreciation to the owners and staff at Home Instead Senior Care and The DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center for the kindness and care they extended to Betty. A very special thanks to Ms. Jo Belding for her many years of service and the friendship she shared with Betty.Graveside service will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 10:30am in Rose Hill Cemetery in Shabbona, IL, with Pastor Janet Hunt officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.